Iranian medical students suspended over riots return to universities

Masoud Habibi, Deputy Health Minister for Cultural and Student Affairs, made the announcement on Sunday during a press conference.

He said that the students had received court rulings over the riots that broke out in Iran in 2022.

The rulings have now been revoked and the students’ cases will be reviewed by university authorities in case that they have done any wrongdoing, the official said, adding that those students all support the ruling system and are interested in studying in Iran.

The official also said that the students have resumed their studies following an emphasis by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on pardoning, and a directive by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Protests erupted in Iran in September 2022 following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The protests then morphed into riots triggered by foreign-backed elements.

6125**4194