Iran rejects US, UK allegations over Ukraine war, West Asia tensions

In a Friday letter to Barbara Woodward, President of the UN Security Council for the month of November, Iravani said the United States and the United Kingdom cannot absolve themselves of responsibility while enabling Israel’s crimes.

“Their unconditional support of Israel perpetuates conflict and undermines the Security Council’s mandate to maintain international peace and security,” he said.

Iravani also categorically rejected the accusations made by representatives of the two Western states against Iran over its alleged role in the war in Ukraine, saying his country’s position on Ukraine is clear, consistent, and remains unchanged.

The following is the full text of the Iranian envoy's letter:

Excellency,

I am writing in response to the baseless accusations made by the representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom during the United Nations Security Council’s open briefing held on 18 November 2024 under the agenda item “The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestine Question” (UNSC 9787th meeting). In this meeting, the representative of the United States, in coordination with the Israeli regime, has made a desperate attempt to shift blame for their shared complicity in Israel's ongoing genocidal war on Gaza and war crimes in Lebanon by accusing Iran of regional destabilization for advancing its political agenda. These accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran are categorically rejected.

The United States, through its unconditional political, military, and financial support for Israel, bears direct responsibility for the destabilization of the region and the atrocities committed against civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. It is an irrefutable fact that the civilian deaths, devastation, and destruction of infrastructure in Gaza and Lebanon are enabled by U.S.-made weapons and its unwavering support, while its repeated vetoes of ceasefire resolutions in the Security Council shield Israel from accountability. Far from promoting peace and security, the U.S. has paralyzed the Security Council and granted Israel a license to continue its aggression and carnage under the pretext of self-defense with full impunity as evidenced by the recent U.S. veto of the ceasefire resolution on Gaza.

Similarly, we reject the baseless allegations made by the UK’s Foreign Minister in the meeting, accusing Iran of regional destabilization. These unfounded claims are an obvious attempt to obscure the UK’s own historical and ongoing role in creating instability and turmoil in the region. the UK’s colonial imposition during the Mandate for Palestine coupled with its calculated political engineering to deprive the Palestinian people of their rights, laid the foundation for the injustices and brutalities we witness today. The United Kingdom played a pivotal role in the establishment of the usurping regime of Israel. The UK is directly complicit in the displacement, suffering, and oppression of the Palestinian people. This legacy of division and dispossession endures, exacerbated by the UK’s support for Israel’s violations of international law and continued supply of advanced weaponry.

Consequently, the United States and the United Kingdom cannot absolve themselves of responsibility while enabling Israel’s crimes. Their unconditional support of Israel perpetuates conflict and undermines the Security Council’s mandate to maintain international peace and security.

I categorically reject the identical accusations made by the representatives of these two countries against Iran concerning the conflict in Ukraine during the Security Council’s open briefing on the same day under the agenda item “Maintenance of International Peace and Security in Ukraine” (UNSC 9788th meeting). Iran’s position on Ukraine is clear, consistent, and remains unchanged.

