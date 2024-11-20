Iran-Russia power grids link-up to boost regional electricity supplies: Minister

Abbas Aliabadi made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Tuesday.

The official described the meeting as crucial, noting that Russia is one of Iran's key neighbors.

He stated that connecting the electrical networks of both countries could generate significant supplies of electricity for the countries of the region.

He went on to say that Iran and Russia have already been collaborating extensively in the electricity sector.

Iran has established electrical connections with Türkiye, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan, he added.

The construction of the Sirik power plant was also discussed during the meeting.

The Sirik power plant which is under construction in Sirik county in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan will have a generation capacity of 1,400 megawatts.

A contract for the Sirik power plant has been signed between Iran and Russia, Aliabadi said, adding that both sides are eager to implement it, with Russia interested in partnering with Iranian companies.

The Sirik project has an executive plan, and we are actively working to resolve any technical challenges in this regard, the minister further noted.

For his part, the Russian energy minister expressed support for bolstering ties with Iran, noting that Russia is working on a plan for Iranian and Russian officials to meet in Moscow in December.

Tsivilev said Russia seeks to obtain Iranian technology for the design and manufacturing of gas turbines for its power plants.

