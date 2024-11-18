Nov 18, 2024, 10:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85663676
T T
0 Persons

Tags

New envoys of Kenya, Netherlands, Mauritania present copies of credentials to Araghchi

Nov 18, 2024, 10:37 PM
News ID: 85663676
New envoys of Kenya, Netherlands, Mauritania present copies of credentials to Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA - The new ambassadors of Kenya, the Netherlands and Mauritania met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday evening and presented him a copy of their credentials.

At the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran, the new ambassador of the Republic of Kenya met with Araghchi and submitted a copy of his credentials to him.

Also, the new ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Tehran, met with Araghchi and handed him a copy of his credentials.

New envoys of Kenya, Netherlands, Mauritania present copies of credentials to Araghchi

At the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania submitted a copy of his credentials to Araghchi.

New envoys of Kenya, Netherlands, Mauritania present copies of credentials to Araghchi

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .