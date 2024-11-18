New envoys of Kenya, Netherlands, Mauritania present copies of credentials to Araghchi

At the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran, the new ambassador of the Republic of Kenya met with Araghchi and submitted a copy of his credentials to him.

Also, the new ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Tehran, met with Araghchi and handed him a copy of his credentials.

At the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania submitted a copy of his credentials to Araghchi.

