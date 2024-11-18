Nov 18, 2024, 5:12 PM
News ID: 85663443
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran sends 220 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Syria

Nov 18, 2024, 5:12 PM
News ID: 85663443
Iran sends 220 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Syria

Tehran, IRNA --- The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has dispatched 220 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Syria, the tenth shipment of aid to both countries amid Israeli aggression.

Babak Mahmoudi, the head the IRCS, told IRNA on Monday that the shipment contains both essential items, as well as necessary medical supplies.

Mahmoudi said that both cash and non-cash donations from the Iranian people have been collected from across the country.

He added that monetary donations were used to buy medicines, which were sent out to Lebanon and Syria by a convoy of ten trucks.

The official further encouraged the public to continue to send their contributions through the Red Crescent to assist the affected populations in Lebanon and Syria.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .