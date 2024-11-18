Over 845k Iranians injured in driving accidents in one year: Emergency official

Anita Rezaie, head of the EMS department for emergency medical services and traffic accident planning, said on Monday that more than 20,000 people also lost their lives in driving accidents in the same period.

Speaking with IRNA, she called the figures shocking, and blamed human error as the most common cause of traffic accidents in Iran.

She also called on top officials to make serious planning to reduce casualties caused by such accidents.

Elsewhere in her interview, Rezaie said that the third Sunday of November is named as the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in an effort to raise awareness on the impact of traffic accidents on human life.

Based to global statistics, more than one million people lose their lives in such incidents every year, she added.

