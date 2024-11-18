Nov 18, 2024, 11:06 AM
Israeli minister secretly visited UAE: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has reportedly met with the UAE foreign minister during a recent secret visit to the Persian Gulf Arab country.

The news was broken by Barak Ravid, the Washington correspondent for Israeli news website Walla News, in a post he shared on his X account on Sunday.

“Israeli minister for strategic affairs Ron Dermer visited the UAE over the weekend and met with the Emirati foreign minister ABZayed”, Ravid said.

Citing “a source with knowledge”, Ravid said that the Israeli and Emirati ministers discussed the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and the "day-after" plan for Gaza.

The UAE officially normalized ties with Israel in September 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords pushed by then US president Donald Trump during his first tenure.

Several more Arab countries including Bahrain normalized ties with Israel as well, causing outrage in the Islamic world as well as among Palestinians who see the normalization as an act of betrayal.

