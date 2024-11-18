Let's agree to expel Israel from UN: Malaysian PM

We will not recognize Israel and we are committed to supporting the struggles of the Palestinian people at international forums, Anwar said during an interview with Al Jazeera as cited by IRNA on Monday morning.

Stating that the Zionist regime continues to target civilians and hospitals, Anwar Ibrahim said he had announced his position in support of Palestine to US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but added that “they did not listen”.

The premier said however that he had sent a request to the International Court of Justice to hold Israel accountable for its crimes in Gaza.

Last week, Anwar during his visit to Egypt, announced that his country was preparing a draft resolution for the expulsion of Israel from the United Nations.

He attributed his country’s move to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip and continued genocide and crimes in this region.

As a result of these Israeli crimes, we have taken a stand and whenever a regime violates the UN and Security Council resolutions, the only way is to expel it from the United Nations, he said.

He first revealed the anti-Israeli plan while addressing the parliament earlier this month and said: "This draft is in the negotiation stage and it is expected to be presented to the UN General Assembly for approval soon."

