Iran launches direct cargo flight to UAE to import electronic, ICT equipment

The flights have been established between Iran’s International Payam Airport and the UAE’s International Al Maktoum Airport, said Mojtaba Shamsnezhad, deputy for aviation affairs at the Payam Airport located in Alborz Province, near the capital Tehran.

He said on Sunday that the first flight landed in Payam Airport earlier in the day.

Three flights will be carried out per week to import goods, machinery and parts required by manufacturers of ICT and electronic devices in Iran, the official noted, adding that those flights will take place on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

