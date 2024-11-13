Iran’s minister calls for implementing economic cooperation documents with Qatar

Aliabadi met with Al-Sharif in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss key issues related to economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

Iran’s Energy Minister highlighted the importance of implementing the economic cooperation agreements between the two countries and facilitating opportunities for business sectors.

During the meeting, they focused on three main topics: the necessary planning for the 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Doha, the expansion of economic ties between the two countries along with the development of required infrastructure, and the expedited progress on the project to connect the electricity grids of both countries.

Additionally, both sides exchanged views about organizing a conference and business event to be held on the sidelines of the 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, scheduled for December 10 to 12, 2024, in Doha.

3266**2050