Nov 13, 2024, 11:35 AM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85658249
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah says hundreds of Israeli troops killed or injured in retaliatory attacks

Nov 13, 2024, 11:35 AM
News ID: 85658249
Hezbollah says hundreds of Israeli troops killed or injured in retaliatory attacks

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has announced that its retaliatory attacks on the Israeli regime’s positions have killed 100 soldiers and injured 1,000 others, following the regime's ground offensive against Lebanon.

In separate statements released by Hezbollah’s media on Tuesday, the resistance group said its forces had conducted several operations across various regions of occupied territories of Palestine.

The group reported heavy rocket and missile attack targeting northern Israeli-occupied settlements, including Al-Malkiyya village in the Jabal Amil region.

Hezbollah’s operation room also declared that its fighters carried out 70 successful missions as part of their "Khaibar Series of Operations."

Moreover, the resistance group said its drones had struck an Israeli military base in the village in the Tiberias Subdistrict, causing significant casualties and damage to the regime’s military forces.

The Lebanese group also targeted the settlement of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, and the cities of Safed and Haifa in southern and northern occupied Palestine, respectively, with rocket and missile strikes.

4208**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .