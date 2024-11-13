Hezbollah says hundreds of Israeli troops killed or injured in retaliatory attacks

In separate statements released by Hezbollah’s media on Tuesday, the resistance group said its forces had conducted several operations across various regions of occupied territories of Palestine.

The group reported heavy rocket and missile attack targeting northern Israeli-occupied settlements, including Al-Malkiyya village in the Jabal Amil region.

Hezbollah’s operation room also declared that its fighters carried out 70 successful missions as part of their "Khaibar Series of Operations."

Moreover, the resistance group said its drones had struck an Israeli military base in the village in the Tiberias Subdistrict, causing significant casualties and damage to the regime’s military forces.

The Lebanese group also targeted the settlement of Ma'alot-Tarshiha, and the cities of Safed and Haifa in southern and northern occupied Palestine, respectively, with rocket and missile strikes.

