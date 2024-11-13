Survey: Over 80% of Israelis deem northern Palestine unsafe for return

Conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and reported by Al Jazeera, the survey also reflects Israeli public opinions on key issues faced by the Tel Aviv regime.

According to the survey, 41% of respondents believe that dismissing war minister Yoav Gallant might harm the results of the Zionist regime’s war on the Gaza Strip, while 23% believe his firing could lead to better outcomes.

Additionally, 39% are concerned that Gallant’s dismissal could complicate attempts to secure the return of Israeli captives held by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Gaza, while 17% believe the opposite.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Gallant on November 5, citing a breakdown in trust. Gallant’s removal comes amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza and intensified assaults on Lebanon.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 last year, after Hamas carried out a retaliatory military operation against the regime earlier in the day.

In solidarity with Gaza, Hezbollah began its military operations against the Zionist regime a day after the beginning of the Gaza war.

