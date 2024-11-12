Over 5,000 Israeli military forces injured in Gaza war: Figures

The Zionist regime's army announced on Tuesday that over the past 24 hours, five soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and one in southern Lebanon, as reported by Al-Jazeera.

Since the onset of the conflict in Gaza on October 7, 2023, approximately 5,331 military personnel have been wounded, with 779 of those injuries categorized as critical.

Reports indicate that around 261 Israeli soldiers are currently hospitalized, with 23 of them in critical condition.

The Zionist army also stated that 56 soldiers had lost their lives since the beginning of the Gaza war.

In addition, the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" reported that 24 soldiers have been killed in Gaza since October 5.

Recently, Hebrew media reported the deaths of five Israeli soldiers in two separate operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

The announcement about the casualties of the Zionist regime occurs amid significant censorship regarding the true number of casualties among Zionist soldiers and settlers. This situation has continued since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm more than a year ago.

The army of the occupying regime, in its efforts to maintain the morale of its internal front, publishes the actual number of casualties from military clashes with resistance combatants in a highly discreet manner.

Previously, Zionist media outlets reported that the number of wounded announced by the regime's army significantly differs from the figures provided by the hospitals.

Accordingly, the Zionist regime's Channel 12 reported that the army had instructed hospital officials not to release any casualty statistics without prior coordination with the army.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

With the war continuing unabated and amid a rising civilian death toll in Gaza, resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s combatants launched military operations against US and Israeli interests in an effort to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.

