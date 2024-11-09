Nearly 60% of Zionists lose confidence in Israel’s Netanyahu: Poll

About 55% of settlers believe that the Gaza war will continue due to the political interests, Israel’s Channel 12 reported according to the results of the poll on Saturday.

Additionally, the report says 62% of the Zionists believe that the newly-appointed successor to Gallant, Israel Katz, is not a proper choice for the post.

Elsewhere, the poll shows that 45% of the Zionist settlers are pessimistic about the future of the regime as a democratic system.

After firing Gallant, Netanyahu said the “crisis of trust” between himself and the defense minister did not allow him to manage the war.

It is said that Gallant has been an advocate of endeavors to reach a “hostage-ceasefire deal” in Gaza.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, over 43,000 mostly women and Children have been killed in the Strip.

