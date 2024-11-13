Hezbollah says Israel’s 2nd ground operation to inflict more casualties on Zionists

The enemy’s decision to perform its second phase of military operation in Lebanon will cause further disappointment for the Israeli forces, Al Jazeera reported early on Wednesday.

Since the start of Israel’s ground operation in southern Lebanon, over 100 Zionist soldiers have been killed and thousands of others have been injured, the report says.

All plans have already been prepared for entering a long-term war and preventing the enemy from achieving its goals, Hezbollah said stressing that the resistance group will defend the Lebanese sovereignty and the country’s independence.

In a related development, Maariv newspaper published in occupied Palestine announced that the second ground operation of Israel aims to put pressure on Hezbollah during the truce talks in Lebanon.

The news was released while the main obstacle to the peace process in Lebanon and Gaza is the Zionist regime whose unreasonable demands have led the talks to reach a deadlock.

