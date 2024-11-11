'Netanyahu working in fortified basement since Hezbollah drone attack'

The Israeli security services advised Netanyahu to hold his meetings in various locations for safety, Al Mayadeen cited the Zionist news networks late on Sunday.

On October 19, Zionist media reported that Hezbollah had launched an explosive drone at Netanyahu’s home in Qisariya in occupied Quds.

Israel’s Channel 11 said the drone was launched from Lebanon, traveled directly 70km, and then reached Netanyahu’s home. The smoke caused by the explosion was visible from a remote distance.

An informed source told Israel's Channel 12 that Netanyahu and his wife were not present in their home at the time of the explosion.

About a week after the attack, the office of the Israeli prime minister requested an additional budget of about $528,000 to strengthen security services in Qisariya in the occupied territories.

1483**9417