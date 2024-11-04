Huge explosion heard near Netanyahu home: Zionist media

The Palestinian Samaa news agency cited these sources reporting that the sound of the explosion was heard in the late night on Monday.

Zionist sources have announced that the issue is under investigation and the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

The blast followed the Zionist media confirmation that about 90 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the occupied Palestinian territories since Monday morning, targeting Israeli settlements and military facilities.

Last month, Hezbollah had attacked the private house Netanyahu in the northern parts of the occupied territories.

On October 19, Zionist media reported a drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence, saying the UAV had exactly hit the prime minister’s bedroom.

Netanyahu and his wife were not at home at the time, and no one was injured in the strike, media then reported.

The head of Hezbollah’s media office, Mohammad Afif, said at a news conference on October 22 that one of three drones launched from Lebanon hit Netanyahu’s holiday residence.

