We will not disappear: Palestine’s UN envoy

Palestine’s UN envoy, Riyad Mansour, made an impassioned speech, imploring the UN Security Council to take urgent action to tackle the hunger crisis in Gaza, IRNA citing Aljazeera news channel reported on Wednesday.

“Let us pause and understand what it means that Israel has decided and implemented famine as a method of war for the purposes of ethnic cleansing and to advance its colonial objectives,” Mansour told the council.

“Everything we warned against, everything Israel denied, is happening before our eyes,” he added, “We are at the last stages of an orchestrated plan to empty wide areas of Gaza from its Palestinian population.”

Mansour also condemned Israeli plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

“Palestinian people are faced with death, dispossession and displacement yet again, but once again… we will not disappear,” he said. “We are rooted in our land as the olive trees.”

