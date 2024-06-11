‘Israel bears responsibility to implement UNSC resolution’

"We do not want even one ounce of the territory of the Gaza Strip to be under the control of Israeli forces," Mansour was quoted by the Russian Sputnik news agency according to IRNA's Tuesday morning report.

The representative of Palestine in the United Nations said “we are looking forward to the implementation of the Security Council's ceasefire resolution”.

He thanked Algeria that worked closely to influence the draft resolution for the Palestinian people to achieve their rights, and also appreciated the efforts of the mediators, especially Egypt and Qatar.

Mansour however said: “We will continue to strive for justice and hold accountable the perpetrators of crimes in Gaza, the latest of which is what happened in the Nuseirat camp”.

The Palestinian Authority, in a statement, welcomed the approval of the draft resolution proposed by the United States to the Security Council regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange and said that that it is in favor of any plan that leads to the immediate cessation of the war in Gaza and the preservation of integrity of the Palestinian territories.

