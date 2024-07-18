Several countries express sympathy with Gazans at UNSC

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani said that temporary solutions are not enough rather the world we must look for a permanent solution to the crisis in the Middle East.

Al-Thani whose country along with Egypt has been mediating a ceasefire in Gaza told meeting at the Security Council on Wednesday that Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory, IRNA cited a report by the Qatari media.

Over the past 9 months, the Zionist regime has launched a massive massacre in Gaza while closing all the crossings, preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid and turning this area into ruins with constant bombing and shelling.

Osame Abdul Khaliq, the permanent representative of Egypt at the United Nations expressed regret on Wednesday night that the situation in the Gaza Strip is getting worse and there is no glimmer of hope to improve the situation there.

Abdul Khaliq, who spoke at the Security Council meeting on Gaza said: “We warn about the consequences of undermining international law and the UN Charter in Gaza”.

The Egyptian representative also deplored the occupation of the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing by the Israeli forces and their denial for the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations called the Israeli regime's war crimes in Gaza "open, brazen and repeated" and "the most documented genocide in history."

Mansour during the Security Council meeting raised the question as when will the world condemn these crimes and stop tolerating their repetition?

He asked the Council: Why international laws and norms continue to be violated by Israel, but no action is taken to prevent and stop the Zionist regime.

"What is the use of a law that is not implemented?" What do these laws mean when Israel keeps bombing houses, hospitals, schools, including UN shelters, and now people in tents like al-Mawasi in southern Gaza?

Linda Thomas Greenfield, the representative and permanent ambassador of the United States to the United Nations, whose country is a key supporter of the Israeli war on Gaza, hypocritically expressed “sympathy” and said that the “civilians of Gaza are living in hell”.

She called on Israel to take more urgent measures to remove obstacles to the delivery of aid, saying although we have seen improvements, other requests have not been met.

She also talked about the Zionist regime's plans to build thousands of more settler units in the occupied West Bank and these unilateral measures are incompatible with international laws and detrimental to the two-state solution.

British envoy Barbara Woodward also said in this meeting that innocent Palestinians continue to suffer and die in Gaza.





The devastating humanitarian crisis is getting worse day by day. There is an imminent risk of famine and we are deeply concerned about the risk of escalating regional tensions, especially on Lebanon’s boder with the occupied Palestinian territories, she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is the rotating chairman of the United Nations Security Council, also addressed the meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, including Gaza.

“Washington is directly involved in the conflict by diplomatically, covering up Israel's actions and sending weapons and ammunition”, Lavrov underlined.

