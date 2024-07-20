Palestinians want to put end to occupation: PA envoy

Riyad Mansour responded to the ICJ’s ruling, saying he was “grateful” and calling it an “additional force to add to the arsenal that we have in order to continue resisting this illegal occupation,” Al Jazeera news television network reported.

“Our people want to put an end to this occupation,” he said from the Hague.

“What happened today is a significant step in the direction of ending occupation and attaining the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, statehood and the right of the refugees to return.”

He said Palestinian officials would study “all the nuances” of the ruling, develop a plan, and eventually “produce a masterpiece of a resolution in the General Assembly in line with this historic decision of the ICJ.”

Earlier, the ICJ ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip where it sent forces in early May.

According to UN agencies, more than 800,000 have since fled Rafah due to the ground invasion.

Besides, the ICJ ordered keeping the Rafah border crossing open “for unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.”

It called on Israel to “ensure access to the Gaza Strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide.”

6125**4354