Trump hails nat’l security advisor as expert on foreign threats

Trump said on his social media site Truth Social on Tuesday that Waltz was an “expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism” and a “champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of peace through strength.”

Trump further said in a statement Waltz has worked in the US Army, House of Representatives, White House, and the Department of Defense who is nationally recognized person.

Waltz, who represents District 6 in Florida, has served in the House since 2019. He sits on the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees.

He is considered a hardline figure and has adopted stance toward China and even called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China arguing that Covid-19 was originated in China and also because of the situation of Uyghur Muslims.

He also criticized America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

