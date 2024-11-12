Sirens sounded in northern occupied Palestine: Report

IRNA reported Al Jazeera on Tuesday that as soon as a drone entered the city of Haifa, alarm sirens sounded in the area.

Sirens have been sounded in Haifa and Krayot out of fear of drone infiltration, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television channel reported on Tuesday.

In a related development today, Lebanon's al-Manar news network reported that a drone had exploded in Nesher in Haifa district.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon has surpassed 3,100 as more people have lost their lives in the regime’s airstrikes in that country.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said in an announcement early on Sunday that at least 33 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in the latest Israeli attacks that targeted eastern and southern parts of the country.

7129**9417