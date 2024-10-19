Hezbollah launches missile strike on Haifa

Some Israeli media outlets reported on Saturday that Hezbollah launched a major missile attack on Haifa and other areas in northern occupied territories, triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and its bay area and 20 other locations.

Several buildings in Haifa were reportedly hit directly by the missiles, and dozens more missiles were fired toward western Galilee. The Israeli regime's Channel 13 reported that one settler was injured in Kiryat Ata, Haifa Bay, and a vehicle was destroyed by fire.

According to other reports, more than 20 missiles struck the Krayot area in Haifa Bay. Earlier, Saudi news channel Asharq News reported that an explosive drone hit Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea town. Sources say the drone came from Lebanon, but Netanyahu's office did not disclose his location at the time.

The Israeli regime's Channel 12 reported that three drones entered northern occupied territories from Lebanon, with only one being intercepted by the Israeli systems.

The Israeli military also reported a drone incursion into the northern occupied Golan Heights from Syria but claimed there were no injuries or damage.

The Tel Aviv regime has been carrying out extensive attacks on southern Lebanon since September 23, 2024, leaving hundreds of people dead and thousands of others wounded.

In retaliation for the Israeli aggressions against Lebanon and Gaza, Hezbollah pounded Israeli targets in northern occupied Palestine with multiple operations.

