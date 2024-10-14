Iraqi resistance conducts drone strikes on Haifa

According to the resistance media outlet, the Iraqi resistance underlined that the airstrikes were part of their religious duty to protect innocent lives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The resistance fighters conducted two coordinated operations aimed at significant locations in Haifa port city, the group said.

It emphasized its commitment to resistance on all battlefields in coordination with other resistance factions.

Shortly before the attack, the Israeli regime said warning sirens had sounded in the city of Kiryat Shmona in the northern occupied territories of Palestine.

The attacks took place shortly after a drone strike on Haifa by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah that pounded the Golani Brigade’s training base, reportedly killing four Israeli troopers and wounding 110 others.

In previous weeks, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq had targeted strategic locations in the Israeli city of Eilat and warned of further escalation if Israeli forces continued their assault on Gaza.

