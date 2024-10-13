Iraqi Islamic Resistance hits Israeli-occupied Golan with drones

The Islamic Resistance, which is an umbrella group of several Iraqi resistance movements, said in a statement that the attack was carried out in response to the Israeli regime’s killing of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

The statement emphasized that the retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions will continue with full force.

Such attacks have been ongoing over the past months and have mainly targeted Eilat, a key Israeli port that plays a significant role in the regime’s economy.

On Saturday, the Iraqi resistance said that it had hit four vital targets in Eilat and the occupied Golan Heights with drones.

