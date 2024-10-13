Oct 13, 2024, 8:48 AM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85625922
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iraqi Islamic Resistance hits Israeli-occupied Golan with drones

Oct 13, 2024, 8:48 AM
News ID: 85625922
Iraqi Islamic Resistance hits Israeli-occupied Golan with drones

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has conducted a drone attack on a military target in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights early on Sunday.

The Islamic Resistance, which is an umbrella group of several Iraqi resistance movements, said in a statement that the attack was carried out in response to the Israeli regime’s killing of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon.

The statement emphasized that the retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions will continue with full force.

Such attacks have been ongoing over the past months and have mainly targeted Eilat, a key Israeli port that plays a significant role in the regime’s economy.

On Saturday, the Iraqi resistance said that it had hit four vital targets in Eilat and the occupied Golan Heights with drones.

4194**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .