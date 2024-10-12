Oct 12, 2024, 1:13 PM
News ID: 85625272
T T
2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Golan for 2nd time in 24 hrs

Oct 12, 2024, 1:13 PM
News ID: 85625272
Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Golan for 2nd time in 24 hrs

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has announced two drone attacks on the occupied Golan region of Syria in the past 24 hours.

Download 4 MB

According to Al Jazeera, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in a statement announced on Saturday that an important position in the occupied Golan had been targeted by a drone for the second time.

Iraqi Islamic resistance fighters attacked an important target in the occupied Golan with several drones on Saturday morning.

The operation has been conducted in continuation of resisting the Zionist occupation, helping the Palestinian people and responding to the Zionist massacre of civilians.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly targeted vital Israeli bases in Eilat port located in southern occupied Palestine in recent months.

It has already warned against Israel’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip.

9376**9417

2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .