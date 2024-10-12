Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Golan for 2nd time in 24 hrs

According to Al Jazeera, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance in a statement announced on Saturday that an important position in the occupied Golan had been targeted by a drone for the second time.

Iraqi Islamic resistance fighters attacked an important target in the occupied Golan with several drones on Saturday morning.

The operation has been conducted in continuation of resisting the Zionist occupation, helping the Palestinian people and responding to the Zionist massacre of civilians.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly targeted vital Israeli bases in Eilat port located in southern occupied Palestine in recent months.

It has already warned against Israel’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip.

9376**9417