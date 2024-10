Al Jazeera reported on Friday that warning sirens sounded in the occupied areas of Acre, Haifa Bay and Galilee after the rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah announced that it targeted a Zionist settlement with rockets earlier in the day.

The Israeli army also confirmed that 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon at Haifa port.

It also announced that it shot down a drone on the coast of the occupied Palestinian territories last night.

