Hamas: We will not allow Zionists to occupy West Bank

Hamas said on Monday evening that the remarks made by the Zionist regime's minister of finance about trying to occupy the West Bank and preventing the formation of an independent Palestinian state once again emphasized its colonial and occupying objectives and denied the rights of the Palestinian people.

We emphasize that we and other resistance groups will continue to fight against the plots of the aggressors and will not allow the terrorist Bezalel Smotrich and other war criminals to carry out their evil plots, it added.

These efforts do not change the historical fact that the West Bank is a Palestinian land is an authentic part of the independent state of Palestine with Holy Quds as its capital, it noted.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations to actively confront the Zionist criminal gang that violates all international laws and its actions and conspiracies that escalate tension in the region and the world, it stated.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine in a statement announced that the Zionist minister's remarks about the occupation of the West Bank was another slap to those who wanted to compromise with occupiers.

These remarks show that the Zionist regime has launched an endless full-scale war against the Palestinian nation to occupy their lands and expel them, it added.

The Israeli minister of finance, who is famous for opposing the formation of a Palestinian state and supporting the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, claimed on Monday that 2025 will the year of Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank.

He said he had issued orders for the expansion of sovereignty over the West Bank.

9376**9417