Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 12

** IRAN DAILY

Iran, Russia integrate payment systems to boost financial ties

The Russian banking network known as “Mir” was connected to the Iranian banking network (Shetab) in a ceremony attended by Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin so that the bank cards of Iranians can be used in Russian banks from now on.

Rag Sefid field to supply 2.26 mcm of gas per day in two months: CEO

The Managing Director of Agajari Oil and Gas Production Company announced on Monday that with the aim of meeting the country’s winter fuel needs, the initial phases of the dehydration project will be completed in the next two months, and 80 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of gas will be added to the Persian Gulf Gas Refinery from the Rag Sefid facilities.

Iran to manufacture 200 freight wagons for CIS members

The head of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that the country and the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have reached an initial agreement on the construction of 200 rail freight cars.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

‘All Systems Return to Service After Israeli Attack’

A lawmaker on Monday quoted the commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force as saying that all equipment damaged in an Israeli military attack on October 26 have returned to service.

Ghalibaf, Berri Hold Phone Talks

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri on Monday that Iran is helping achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Muslim States Urge End to Israeli Atrocities

Arab and Islamic leaders, united in demonstrating unwavering support for a Palestinian state on Monday, urged immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon.

The summit held in Riyadh aimed to build on last year’s Arab and Islamic meeting on the same date, boosting efforts to end the Zionist regime’s wars, which have claimed tens of thousands of lives.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Hezbollah exhausts the Zionists: Determination to resist and persevere



The Hebrew Channel 12 revealed that the Israeli occupation entity is studying the possibility of a ceasefire with Lebanon “to avoid any UN Security Council resolution against it,” saying that the Joe Biden administration is exerting intense pressure on “Israel” to end the fighting on the northern front.

Yemeni forces strike Israeli military base



The Ansarullah-led government forces have announced the targeting of an Israeli military base near Tel Aviv.

Trump’s Gaza pledge: A distraction from his hidden agenda



US President-elect Donald Trump has doubled down on his pledge to end Israel’s war on Gaza despite consistently backing the apartheid regime throughout his first presidential term

