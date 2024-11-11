Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 11

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran aims for annual trade of $1b with Armenia: TPO

Iran plans to boost trade exchanges with Armenia to $1.0 billion as the neighbor is Iran’s gateway to the Eurasian market, an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

“Our goal is to increase exports to Armenia to $1 billion in the first step and to $3 billion in the long term; we expect to have a 20-30 percent growth in trade with this country in the next year,” Akbar Godari, the head of TPO’s Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia Department.

-- Pezeshkian issues key orders to facilitate Makran development

President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday highlighted the importance of fundamental reforms in the proposed plans for the development of the Makran coastal region, issuing four key directives to facilitate the preparation of the necessary conditions for development in the region.

Pezeshkian referred to the necessities of achieving the desired outcome in the proposed development plans for the Makran region as requiring problem-solving and providing solutions to the issues with the goal of creating a region that serves the people and the country. “I believe that the general plans for the development of the Makran region require fundamental changes.

-- Scheduled electricity cuts amid fuel shortages at Iran’s power plants

Iran’s state electricity company Tavanir announced a series of scheduled power cuts in the country amid a cold snap that has pushed up demand for natural gas and left power plants struggling with low supplies of mazut.

Tavanir issued a statement late on Saturday asking its customers to check the power cut schedule announced by its local branches in the Iranian provinces.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian students win five gold medals for innovation

Iranian students have won five gold medals and two special awards at the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2024. Mehdi Rashidi Jahan, head of the Iranian team, said that the Iranian student inventors came first in several categories at the event, which was held in Indonesia from November 5 to 10.

According to Rashidi Jahan, Iran participated in the competitions with three teams in person and two teams online, and they managed to make a significant impact at the prestigious event.

-- University of Houston hosts Islamic Art Festival

The Islamic Arts Festival kicked off at the University of Houston Saturday, bringing a dizzying array of textiles, calligraphy and geometric art to the campus. The Islamic Arts Society, a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting art from across the Muslim diaspora, has hosted the event each year over the past decade.

“This is the 11th year that we’re having this festival,” said Shaheen Rahman, board president of the Islamic Arts Society. “It’s basically meant to bring the broader community together so we can share our Islamic art and culture with everyone.”

-- Minister proposes formation of Iran-Sudan joint economic commission

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak has proposed the formation of a joint economic and trade commission by Iran and Sudan with the aim of developing economic relations between the two countries.

Atabak hosted Sudan’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation in Tehran.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- From Turkey to Iran: Onur Kaya shares his journey in children’s theater

Turkish artist Onur Kaya brought his unique talents to the vibrant city of Hamedan as part of the international section of the 29th edition of Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults, held from November 1 to 7.

In a 20-minute pantomime, Kaya impressed audiences with his artistry and shared his reflections on the world of children's theater.

In an interview with the Tehran Times, Kaya expressed his initial surprise upon discovering that the children's theater in Hamedan has been running for such a long time—specifically, for 29 years. "I did not know that Hamedan’s children's theater has been ongoing for so long," he confessed.

-- Capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants to rise 500 MW by late Mar. 2025

The capacity of Iran's renewable power plants is going to increase by 500 megawatts (MW) by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025), an official with Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) said.

“Considering the capacity of the new power plants under construction, the capacity of renewable power plants will increase by 500 megawatts by the end of the current year,” Ali Shabnavard, the director general of SATBA’s Office for Supervision of Construction and Production of Power Plants said.

-- 19th-century Imam Jomeh House reopens after extensive restoration in downtown Tehran

A 19th-century house, named Khaneh Imam Jomeh or Khaneh Sadr-e Azam, reopened to the public on Sunday following a comprehensive restoration that spanned nearly five years.

Located in the heart of Tehran’s Nasser Khosrow Street, near Imam Khomeini Square, the Qajar-era mansion is renowned for its intricate mirrorwork, vibrant plaster paintings, and delicate sash windows, which have made it one of Tehran’s most exquisite historical houses.

The reopening ceremony was attended by several officials, including Vahidreza Anaraki, Tehran’s District 12 Mayor, Shahab Talai-Shokri, the managing director of the Revitalization and Utilization Fund, and a number of city council members.

6125**4194