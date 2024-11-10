Iran FM’s special representative presents report on West Asia

Shaibani in a meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday updated him about the latest political and field developments in Lebanon.

While pointing out the successes and achievements of the Hezbollah resistance movement and the Lebanese people in confronting the aggression of the Zionist regime, the report highlights the danger posed by the military and security approach of the Zionist regime to the stability and security of the West Asian region.

Shaibani was stationed in Beirut following the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Lebanon, with the aim of following up on the agreements signed during the trip.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized the necessity of taking all necessary measures and using political and international facilities to immediately stop the Zionist regime's crimes against Lebanon, and gave his representative necessary instructions for the upcoming period.

