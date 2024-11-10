Nov 10, 2024, 11:13 PM
Tehran denounces Israeli airstrike on Syrian residential building

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Syria that left at least seven people dead.

Baghaei made the reaction on Sunday night hours after the Israeli attack targeted the building in Sayyidah Zaynab area of Damascus countryside, according to Syria’s official news agency, SANA. It said the “aerial act of aggression” left seven people dead, including women and children, and injured at least 20 others.

The Iranian spokesman referred to repeated Israeli acts of aggression against Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which he said are taking place simultaneously with the regime’s genocide in Gaza and its aggression against Lebanon.

He said that the continuous Israeli crimes are the result of the unconditional support of the US and some European countries for the regime.

These governments are complicit in the genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime, Baghaei added.

He condemned international inaction over the genocide against Palestinians and continuous aggression against Lebanon and Syria. The spokesman called on the international community to take practical and effective measures against Israel, including putting an arms embargo on the regime and expelling from the United Nations.

As part of those measures, Israeli leaders should also be held accountable and face trial, he added.

