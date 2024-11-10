Iran military hails Pakistan’s operation against terrorists

In a statement on Sunday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed hope that full security would be established at common borders with Pakistan through the implementation of bilateral security agreements.

The statement said terrorist groups linked with the US and the Zionist regime had been carrying out sabotage operations at Iran-Pakistan borders, but were ultimately dealt with during military operations carried out by the army of “the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan.”

On November 5, the Pakistani Army carried out an operation against a Takfiri terrorist group on Pakistan's territory, killing a number of elements and agents of the group, it added.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Pakistan, where he said the two neighboring countries are determined to enhance their cooperation in combating terrorism.

