Iran condemns Pakistan railway station terrorist blast

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh strongly condemned a terrorist explosion in a Pakistani railway station that left dozens killed and injured.

Baghaei extended condolences to the government and nation of Pakistan, and said that these acts of terrorism violate all legal principles and rules, human rights, and human standards and cannot be justified in any way.

"The eradication of this sinister phenomenon requires further strengthening of coordination and cooperation of all countries at the bilateral, regional, and international levels," the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said while referring to the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in firmly condemning all manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism.

