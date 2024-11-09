Iran, Pakistan review expansion of defense ties

The talks were held in the Pakistani capital separately between Iran’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hojatollah Qoreyshi and the host country’s Defense Minister Muhammad Asif and the Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry General Muhammad Ali.

Regarding the meeting between the visiting Iranian delegation and Asif, the Pakistani Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying the two countries have stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, the Pakistani minister said his country thanks the firm stance of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on supporting oppressed nations.

Elsewhere in Rawalpindi in Pakistan, Qoreyshi met with his counterpart in the host country where the two sides exchanged views about expansion of relations in the fields of defense, border management, and counter-terrorism measures.

The Tehran-Islamabad talks were held in a constructive atmosphere, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Defense.

The Iranian deputy minister of defense along with his delegation arrived in Islamabad on November 6 to hold important military talks with the officials in the neighboring country.

