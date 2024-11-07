Islamabad says committed to fighting terrorists, smugglers at borders with Iran

During her weekly press conference in Islamabad, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Thursday that borderlines of Iran and Pakistan are borders of peace and friendship and that the two parties agreed to strengthen coordination and convergence to achieve common goals, including ensuring the security of shared borders.

Answering a question from an IRNA reporter, she said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent meetings with Pakistani senior officials during his important visit to Pakistan paved the way for reaching favorable agreements.

In response to some speculations about any joint operations on the shared borders of Iran and Pakistan against terrorist elements, she stated that this is a fake report fabricated by terrorist elements.

Pakistan’s security forces carried out an operation against traffickers within Pakistani territory, 30 kilometers from the shared border with Iran, she added.

According to the spokesperson, appropriate coordination has been established at the highest level between Iran and Pakistan, and both countries are striving to open new avenues for cooperation in the defense sector.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Hojatollah Ghoreishi, who arrived in Islamabad at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on Wednesday night, told an IRNA reporter that good coordination has long been established between Iran and Pakistan at the highest level.

General Ghoreishi added that the current visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, especially expanding defense interactions.

Referring to Iran's first participation in the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), which is set to be held November 19-22 at the Karachi Expo Centre, the Iranian general said that this event is one of the arenas that can create various avenues for defense, industrial, and technological cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

