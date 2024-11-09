Gaza Information Office: 53,552 people killed, missing since start of war

The office made the announcement on Saturday that marked 400 days since the Israeli regime began its brutal war on Gaza.

It said that the number of martyred women and children stand at 29,276. The majority of those fatalities are children as they make up 17,385 deaths.

Israel invaded Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Hamas’s Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on southern parts of occupied territories earlier that day.

The regime said it intended to eliminate Hamas. More than a year into the war, that goal however has not been achieved as Hamas fighters continue to put up strong resistance against invading Israeli forces.

