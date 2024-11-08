Four terrorists killed, three civilians injured in southeastern Iran police clash

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei, the spokesperson for the Shohada-ye Amniat (Martyrs of Security) operation, told IRNA on Friday that the attack occurred as a result of militants' gunfire targeting a civilian vehicle.

Cornered and unable to escape, the militants fired indiscriminately at a passing car on the main road, he said, adding that the attack left three civilians wounded, including two women and one man.

The victims were immediately transported to nearby medical centers and are currently receiving treatment, Shafaei said.

The operation, conducted as part of an ongoing security exercise, resulted in the death of four militants, as Iranian forces engaged with the attackers in the general area of Rask, located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province. Additionally, a vehicle and a large cache of weapons and ammunition were seized from the militants.

In the course of the operation, one Iranian soldier was killed in action while engaging the terrorists. The operation continues as forces work to track down and neutralize the remaining members of the militant group.

