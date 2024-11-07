Hamas: Knesset's new law stresses racism of Zionist regime

According to the news agency (Sama), the Hamas movement added in this statement that the approval of the law on the deportation of Palestinian families under the pretext of the martyrdom operation of one of them is another emphasis on the racist behavior of this regime.

"The passing of a law in the Knesset that allows the trial and imprisonment of children under the age of 14 is a clear violation of international laws and treaties," he added.

In the continuation of this Hamas statement, it is stated that this law is a violation of the UN treaties on children's rights and a criminal step by the fascist occupiers in relation to all sections of the Palestinian nation.

In the continuation of this statement, Hamas added that the international community, the United Nations and all international institutions active in the field of children's rights must confront this law and take serious and urgent measures to put pressure on the occupiers for their inhumane behavior.

