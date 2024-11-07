German coalition gov’t on brink of collapse amid political crisis

Scholtz is expected to continue heading a minority government with the participation of the Social Democrats and the Greens after the dismissal Lindler from the Free Democratic Party.

In a news conference Wednesday evening, Scholz and Lindner were making work impossible , notably by refusing compromises on restarting the country’s sluggish economy, and on how to plug a multibillion euro hole in the budget.

“The finance minister showed no willingness to implement the offer for the good of our country. I do not want to subject our country to such behavior anymore,” Scholz said, barely hiding his irritation.

The chancellor further said: "Anyone who joins the government must act responsibly and be reliable and should not seek refuge and escape when the situation becomes difficult, but should be eager to compromise for the benefit of all citizens."

The move signaled the collapse of the coalition government that has led Europe's largest economy since 2021.

The governing coalition is composed of Scholz’s Social Democrats, Lindner’s pro-business Free Democrats and the Green party. The coalition took office after political heavyweight Chancellor Angela Merkel left politics.

However, it has struggled through internal disputes worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany, now the country’s second most popular political party.

The dismissal of Lindner will lead to a confidence vote which could pave the way for new elections in March.The fall of Scholtz's coalition government comes at a time when the government must reach an agreement on the 2025 budget this week or next.

Lindner’s ouster came despite appeals within the coalition to stick together in the wake of the election of Donald Trump as US president.

