IRGC deputy commander says Zionists have to await Iran’s response

IRGC deputy commander says Zionists have to await Iran's response

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has stressed Iran’s commitment to rendering a response to an October 26 Zionist airstrike on Iranian targets, noting that the regime has to await Iran’s retaliation.

Speaking exclusively with Yemeni Almasirah TV on Wednesday, the general did not rule out the possibility of a preemptive attack by the Zionist regime.

He highlighted that “Iran and the Resistance Front are prepared, and the Zionists lack the capability to confront us; they should await our response".

Iranian weapon stockpiles hold sufficient arms and power to strike the Zionists, Fadavi said.

“The geography of the Zionist regime is small, and we have a bank of significant and impactful targets within this regime," he pointed out.

