IRGC deputy commander says Zionists have to await Iran’s response

Speaking exclusively with Yemeni Almasirah TV on Wednesday, the general did not rule out the possibility of a preemptive attack by the Zionist regime.

He highlighted that “Iran and the Resistance Front are prepared, and the Zionists lack the capability to confront us; they should await our response".

Iranian weapon stockpiles hold sufficient arms and power to strike the Zionists, Fadavi said.

“The geography of the Zionist regime is small, and we have a bank of significant and impactful targets within this regime," he pointed out.

