Anti-Zionist operation conducted in Ramallah

According to "Al-Quds" network, the Zionist media reported that the sound of gunfire was heard at the entrance of "Shilo" settlement in the north of Ramallah located in the West Bank.

The sources announced that the initial evidence indicates an operation to run over the Zionists with a car.

Some sources also announced that this operation resulted in the injury of 2 Zionists.

In this regard, the spokesman of the Zionist regime's army also confirmed the news and claimed the martyrdom of the operator of the operation.

2050