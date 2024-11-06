Vote counting underway in US presidential election amid tight security

According to American media projection, voting has ended in parts of the two states and it is expected that Trump will win in both as early counts show him far head of Harris.

Americans head to the polling stations across the country to cast their ballots to elect the 47th president of the country, which started on Tuesday morning local time amid strict security measures.

After hours of voting in every state, polling stations have been closed and the counting has begun.

According to the latest opinion polls, the race between Harris and Trump was very tight in this election cycle.

Meanwhile, national guards and security forces have been put on high alert in some 15 states in fear of possible post-election violence as speculation remains high that Trump will not accept the result if he loses the race for the White House.

In the last election, he did not concede defeat to Joe Biden amid election fraud claims that prompted his supporters to siege and resurrect the capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

The United States has a bit complicated election process. A presidential candidate there does not win with the majority of the popular vote, but through a system called the Electoral College, which allocates electoral votes to 50 states and the District of Columbia, based mainly on their population, to become president and get into the White House.

538 Electoral College votes are divided between the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Each state gets at least three votes depending on the number of congressional representatives it has based on population.

In almost all states, the winning candidate gets all the electoral votes. Any candidate who gets 270 or more electoral votes becomes president.

Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania are seven key state for electing the next US president.

