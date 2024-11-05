Iran's FM Araghchi leaves Islamabad for Tehran

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening to meet with top Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral relations as well as ways to deal with the threats of the Zionist regime and reduce tensions in the region.
2050
Islamabad, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the end of his two-day official visit to Pakistan and meeting with high-ranking political and military officials of Pakistan left Islamabad for Tehran on Tuesday night.
2050
