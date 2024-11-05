Hezbollah pounds Zionist regime's military bases with heavy rocket attacks

Hezbollah said in a Tuesday statement, carried by Lebanese news website Al Ahd, that it had targeted al-Ramtha base, located in the occupied Kafr Shuba Hills in Lebanon, with special rockets.

The statement said the attack on al-Ramtha had been carried out in support of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance, and in defense of Lebanon.

The group said in another statement that it had targeted Ma'ale base, which is the headquarters of the Israeli regime’s 810th Hermon Brigade, with a rocket attack earlier on Tuesday.

The Lebanese resistance group also said that salvo of rockets had also been fired at a gathering of the Zionist regime forces in Dovev as well as on an explosives production facility in Hadera, located in the south of the occupied Haifa.

Hezbollah’s cross border attacks on Israel come as the regime has expanded a genocidal military campaign that it initially started in Gaza in October last year to Lebanon since September 23 this year.

Hezbollah has retaliated by launching heavy rocket and missile attacks against the Zionist regime’s positions and military bases in the north of occupied Palestine.

Fighters of the Lebanese resistance have also been hunting down Zionist regime’s invading soldiers, tanks, and armored military vehicles in Lebanon’s villages near the border with the occupied Palestine.

