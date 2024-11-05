Four terrorists killed, 6 others arrested in southeastern Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei made the announcement on Tuesday.

The killing and the arrest of the terrorists took place after the martyrdom of 10 officers in a deadly attack in Taftan in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan last week.

Shafaei said local security forces, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps forces, and anti-terrorism units of the local police force had delivered a hard blow to the terrorist proxies of the enemy, the general noted.

Since last week, 14 members of the terrorist group have been arrested and eight others have been killed, he said.

Those arrested are key members of the terrorist group who martyred the defenders of security in Taftan, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he noted that a large number of weapons, including US-made arms, had been seized during operations by local security forces in the region.

An Iranian police spokesman said last week that the ringleader of the terrorist group responsible for the deadly attack on a police convoy in southeastern Iran had been killed.

"We have fulfilled our promise to avenge the pure blood of our martyrs," Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said on Saturday.

1483**9417**4261