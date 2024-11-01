Nov 1, 2024, 3:42 PM
journalistALI IZADI

IRGC dismantles four terror, evil gangs in SE Iran

Zahedan, IRNA - The spokesman for the Martyrs of security drills of the IRGC Ground Force said that eight members of the four terror and evil gangs were identified, arrested and four others were killed in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The IRGC ground forces with the participation of the intelligence forces inflicted deadly blows on the terrorist teams in Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday night, Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaie said on Friday.

In this operation, which was carried out using the IRGC equipment, combat drones and new tactics, one of the main elements of the terrorist group, which played a role in the martyrdom of security defenders in Gohar Kooh Taftan , was arrested, he added.

Eight members of the terrorist groups were arrested and four were killed, he noted.

Significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were seized from these teams, he stated.

