Terror ringleader behind Taftan attack eliminated: Police

"We have fulfilled our promise to avenge the pure blood of our police martyrs," Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said on Sunday.

He added that the main members of the assassination team were either eliminated or apprehended in less than a week.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly ambush on Iranian police vehicles in Sistan and Baluchestan’s Taftan County last week. Ten law enforcement officers were martyred in the attack.

The police spokesman said that two additional terrorists were arrested over the past 24 hours, including the one who shamelessly recorded the scene of the attack.

Six individuals who supported the terrorists were also taken into custody, he said, adding that they confessed to a number of killings over the past years.

