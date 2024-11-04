Pakistan envoy: Tehran, Islamabad eye bolstering mutual ties in region

In an exclusive interview with an IRNA correspondent in Islamabad on Monday, Mudassir Tipu discussed the upcoming visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Pakistan, emphasizing that Araghchi’s visit represents a significant development in the strong relations between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

Given the current situation in the Middle East, Pakistani officials place great importance on engaging with their Iranian counterparts to exchange views on various bilateral and regional issues, he added.

The leaders of Iran and Pakistan are committed to enhancing economic and trade cooperation, as well as developing their border regions, he said, adding that both sides emphasized their joint efforts to combat the threat of terrorism in the region.

He said that the two countries share aligned positions regarding conflicts in the Middle East, particularly concerning the expansion of Israel's crimes, adding that they actively participate in various diplomatic efforts, including those within the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

While condemning the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran and the recent terrorist incident in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, he emphasized that Pakistan stands firmly with Iran during this sensitive situation, adding that the Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has clearly stated that both the government and people of Pakistan support the Iranian government and nation.

Mudassir Tipu highlighted the activities of terrorist groups in the region that aim to create instability, noting that terrorism is a regional threat, unfortunately, directed by some foreign entities. Both Tehran and Islamabad have different strategies to tackle this issue, but they share similar positions and take reciprocal measures to address it.

Pakistan's ambassador highlighted his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister prior to his visit to Islamabad, where he conveyed a strong message of solidarity and support from the Pakistani leadership, emphasizing that Pakistan stands with Iran under all circumstances.

According to reports, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Islamabad for two days, starting on Monday. The purpose of his visit is to consult on bilateral relations and discuss regional developments.

